Violence During BJP’s Nabanna March: 112 arrested; 3 held for attacking police officer

Over 112 people have been arrested since Tuesday in connection with the violence during BJP’s march to the state Secretariat — Nabanna — in Howrah. They have been booked for assault on police, rioting, damaging government property, and violating the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC.

The arrests were made during night-long raids in Kolkata, Howrah and nearby areas, police said. On Monday, 90 people were arrested and later released.

The clash between BJP workers and police in Kolkata and Howrah left at least 35 police personnel and civic volunteers — 30 from Kolkata and 5 from Howrah — injured.

Three persons have been arrested for the attack on Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Debjit Chatterjee.

Chatterjee (56), who is admitted at SSKM Hospital, has fractured wrist and injuries in his eyes and shoulders, sources in the SSKM Hospital said.

A purported video of the assault on Chatterjee allegedly by about a dozen BJP workers has gone viral. He was on duty at 146, MG Road when BJP workers clashed with police. BJP workers lobbed stones and glass bottles at police. On the other hand, police resorted to lathicharge, and lobbed tear gas shells and used water cannons to disperse protesters.

In the video, alleged BJP workers are seen thrashing the police officer with sticks and poles, while Chatterjee, wearing a helmet, is seen trying to duck the blows. At one time, when he tries to run away, the alleged BJP workers catch hold of him and drag him before thrashing him again near a roadside railing. Later, he somehow manages to get up and run away. Two people in plain clothes then escort him out even as a person is seen kicking him from behind.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee met Chatterjee at the hospital. State BJP chief

Sukanta Majumdar also reportedly spoke with Chatterjee.

Based on the video footage, police have arrested three persons – Ravi Kant Singh (35) of Beliaghata, Anup Singh (22) of New Market, and Sahil Roy (22) of Entally – for attacking Chatterjee. They have been booked for attempt to murder and rioting, a police officer said, adding that raids are on to nab others.

Apart from Chatterjee, Sarfaraz Ahmad of Jorabagan Police Station was also allegedly beaten up by the protesters. He has received back injury and bruises. A civic volunteer, Subh Rath, has also injured his hand.

Advertisement

The BJP, on the other hand, claimed that 363 party workers and leaders were injured, and 30 admitted to hospitals. The condition of five of them is critical, a BJP leader said, adding the party has decided to approach the Calcutta High Court against “police brutality” and would present pictures, videos and medical reports. Former Deputy Mayor and senior BJP leader Meena devi Purohit is among those injured and is admitted in the ICU ward of a hospital in Kolkata.

One person has also been arrested for setting a police van on fire at Rabindra Sarani on MG Road. Police said they have identified two persons – Abhijit Roy (41) of Baguihati and Paritosh Mondal alias Putu of Dinhata – from the video footage of the torching of the van. “While Abhijit has been arrested, we are looking for Paritosh,” said a police officer, adding they have been booked under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and under the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act.

So far, seven FIRs – two in Burrabazar, two in Jorasanko, one in Hare Street, Bowbazar and North Port Police Station each — have been registered on charges of assault on police, rioting, damaging government properties and violating section 144 of the CrPC.

“Out of the seven cases, 15 persons have been arrested in three cases, including the attack on ACP Chatterjee and torching of the police vehicles,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

“Raids are continuing. Soon, there will be more arrests,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

From Howrah, 18 people have been arrested since Tuesday.

Advertisement

“A total of 18 people have been arrested and 64 preventive arrests have been made. Five police personnel received bleeding injuries during stone-pelting by protesters,” Howrah Police Commissioner Praveen Tripathy told The Indian Express.