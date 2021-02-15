Vintage and classic vehicles take to Kolkata’s streets in V-Day event

Vintage and classic four-wheelers and two-wheelers took to the streets of Kolkata on Sunday as part of the “Valentines Day Brunch Meet” organised by the Eastern India Motoring Group (EIMG).

The group assembled around 75 vintage and classic vehicles at the Kolkata Town Hall before they were taken for a short drive through Red Road and Gariahat to Lake Club, where a brunch was held. The oldest car at the event was a 1913 Stower. There were also three Rolls Royces, a 1931 Chevrolet Big 6, and a 1932 Ford V8 among other cars. The Fiat Users Club Calcutta, part of the EIMG, also sent a lot of cars.

EIMG President Shrivardhan Kanoria said, “My intention is to make the eastern region of India rich in the heritage car movement, and hence I keep organising such events for EIMG members. EIMG was started just as my brainchild, but now has surely turned into an important institution of motoring heritage. With such events, our members get encouraged to keep their heritage vehicles in good order and also get an opportunity to use them. Soon we will move towards organising our own Concours d’Elegance events.”

The EIMG is a group of around 150 heritage car owners. It was founded by Kanoria, a collector and restorer of such vehicles, last year. It is a platform for heritage car owners to interact. It has organised four to five big heritage car shows and drives in Kolkata. “We keep affiliating with clubs and other institutions that create a destination for EIMG members. These clubs are more than happy to support EIMG towards this good cause, just like Lake Club did this time,” said EIMG Secretary Subhajit Kumar.