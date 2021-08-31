‘Vindictive politics’: BJP MLA joins TMC

BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday, and alleged that the saffron party was indulging in vindictive politics and attempting to trigger chaos in the state.

After being inducted into the party, Ghosh told reporters, “The BJP is practising vindictive politics in Bengal. During the Assembly election, they even tried to win Bengal by force. The BJP is also using government machinery to meddle into matters of the state and ruin the history and culture of Bengal.”

State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Not all people are capable of handling the pressure Opposition leaders have to face.