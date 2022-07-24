Vindicated, want jobs we were denied: Protesters

Written by Ranjini Sarkar

After the arrest of state minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, protesters at Gandhi Statue in Esplanade area on Saturday said that they finally they “stand vindicated.”

Today marks the 497th day of the protest by the SSC and other candidates against the irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in state-run schools.

A protester, Palash Mondal (37), said, “The education system has completely collapsed. We want our jobs which were denied to us. The corruption in the recruitment process has finally been revealed. Since 2016, we have been running from pillar to post.”

Another aspirant candidate, Sayantani Mondal (32), said they want their jobs back. “We have been saying this for more than 496 days. Amader ki labh? (What is our gain?) We have been saying that jobs were bought in exchange for money and we have been sitting here without jobs. Now finally everyone has woken up and people are getting arrested. What good does this do for us ? We just want justice. We want the jobs that we deserve,” said the candidate.

Fellow protester Shahidullah said, “We have finally managed to make their heads turn. What we knew for months, the people of Bengal can finally see for themselves.”

These candidates have been protesting for nearly 500 days. Shiuli Thakur, a protester, said, “We have left our homes and have been sitting here with our children. We have been sitting here with proof all along. No one bothered to look at us. We are relieved that the corruption has finally been revealed.”