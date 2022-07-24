scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Vindicated, want jobs we were denied: Protesters

Partha Chatterjee arrest, Bengal minister arrest, Partha Chatterjee ED arrest, Partha Chatterjee scam, Partha Chatterjee teacher scam, Bengal teacher recruitment scam, kolkata, kolkata news

Kolkata |
July 24, 2022 2:00:32 am
BJP MP and state president Sukanta Majumdar and other party leaders meet SSC empanelled candidates, who have been protesting for the past 496 days, in Kolkata on Saturday. (Partha Paul)

Written by Ranjini Sarkar

After the arrest of state minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, protesters at Gandhi Statue in Esplanade area on Saturday said that they finally they “stand vindicated.”

Today marks the 497th day of the protest by the SSC and other candidates against the irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in state-run schools.

A protester, Palash Mondal (37), said, “The education system has completely collapsed. We want our jobs which were denied to us. The corruption in the recruitment process has finally been revealed. Since 2016, we have been running from pillar to post.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon

Another aspirant candidate, Sayantani Mondal (32), said they want their jobs back. “We have been saying this for more than 496 days. Amader ki labh? (What is our gain?) We have been saying that jobs were bought in exchange for money and we have been sitting here without jobs. Now finally everyone has woken up and people are getting arrested. What good does this do for us ? We just want justice. We want the jobs that we deserve,” said the candidate.

Fellow protester Shahidullah said, “We have finally managed to make their heads turn. What we knew for months, the people of Bengal can finally see for themselves.”

More from Kolkata

These candidates have been protesting for nearly 500 days. Shiuli Thakur, a protester, said, “We have left our homes and have been sitting here with our children. We have been sitting here with proof all along. No one bothered to look at us. We are relieved that the corruption has finally been revealed.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement