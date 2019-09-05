Villagers attack two men, police team comes under attack

Police arrested seven persons as a mob tried to lynch two persons in Alipurduar district. The mob also vandalised a police vehicle as they tried to rescue the two victims.

The incident happened on Tuesday night at Beniapara village under Rajgunj police station.

According to police, villagers attacked the two men, who were seen loitering near the village. Suspecting them to be child-lifters, they beat up the two men. When policemen reached the spot and tried to rescue the two men, villagers attack the rescue team and ransacked a police jeep. Later, a huge contingent of a police force was deployed in the village to control the mob.

The two men have been admitted to North Bengal Medical College Hospital. One of the victims has been identified as Dharma Singh, a resident of Chattishgarh.

“We are investigating the case. Seven persons have been arrested. Further probe is on to find what actually happened,” a senior police officer said.

In recent months, Alipurduar district has witnessed a number of lynching incidents amid rumours of child-lifting.

On July 28, a man in his mid 30s was beaten to death by a mob in Alipurduar district over suspicion that he was a child lifter. The policemen, who faced resistance from local residents, reportedly fired in the air. Police later arrested 17 persons in connection with the case.

On July 22, one person succumbed to injuries after he was beaten up by a mob in Sukani Basti in Jalpaiguri over suspicion that he was a child lifter. The man was beaten up and then taken to a nearby railway track where he was attacked with heavy stones.

On July 23, a deaf and mute girl was seriously injured after she was beaten up by a mob in Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district over suspicion that she was a child lifter.