Vijay Diwas celebrations: Bangladesh to honour Indian soldiers

Bangladesh government will honour about 25 Indian soldiers who were martyred in Bangladesh Liberation War during the Vijay Diwas celebrations starting from December 16. Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, Taufiq Hasan, said that about 17 to 25 martyrs will be honoured by a Bangladeshi delegation during a Vijay Diwas programme in Kolkata.

Advertising

“Bangladesh government has decided to confer Bangladesh Liberation War awards to Indian martyrs who died in our Liberation War in 1971. A nine-member delegation from Bangladesh will come here led by our Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque who will hand over the awards to the family members of the martyrs. The number will vary from 17 to 25 (families of martyrs) who will receive the awards,” said Hasan during a curtain raiser event for Vijay Diwas celebrations at Fort William (headquarters of Indian Army’s Eastern Command).

“A silver crest, certificate, speech by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two books by Bangabandhu Mujibar Rahman will be presented to the family of each martyr,” he said.

Hasan said that this was the second time that the honours were being presented to the families of martyrs of Indian forces who fought the Liberation War.