Vijay Diwas: Bangladesh posthumously honours 12 Indian bravehearts of 1971 war

The Bangladesh government, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, on Sunday posthumously honoured 12 Indian Armed Forces personnel for sacrificing their lives during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Bangladesh Minister of Liberation War Affairs, A K M Mozammel Haque handed over ‘Sammanana’ plaques to the families of seven Indian Army soldiers, two Air Force, two BSF personnel and one Navy personnel at Fort William, the headquarters of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command.

GOC-in-C Eastern Command of the Army Lt Gen M M Naravane said it was a great initiative by the Bangladesh government to honour the families of the martyred Indian soldiers.

“We were forced into this conflict because of a humanitarian crisis of gigantic proportion, resulting in the annihilation of Pakistan Army and the birth of Bangladesh. Very rarely it has happened that when two countries fight, a third country is born,” said Naravane at the event.

A wreath laying ceremony was also held at Vijay Smarak in Fort William to pay respects to the martyred soldiers. Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on this day to mark India’s win over Pakistan and the birth of Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh delegation included 30 ‘Muktijoddhas’, who took part in the war, and six serving officers of Bangladesh’s Armed Forces.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remembered the soldiers of the Indian Army who fought during the 1971 war against Pakistan. “On #VijayDiwas I salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who fought valiantly in the 1971 war and defeated the Pakistan Army. Jai Hind,” she tweeted.

In Mumbai, commemorating the 47 Vijay Diwas at the Colaba military station, Lieutenant General, SK Prashar, General Officer Commanding, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa area laid wreaths at the shaheed smarak and paid homage to the martyrs of the war.