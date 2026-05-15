Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu to shut down on Sunday for repairs. Check full diversion plan

Written by Avantika Basu

The Kolkata police have announced a full-day closure of Vidyasagar Setu on Sunday, May 17, for repair and rehabilitation work, including the replacement of stay cables, holding-down cables, and bearings. The restriction will remain in force from 5 am to 9 pm, according to an order issued by Ajay Nand, Commissioner, Kolkata police.

During the maintenance work being undertaken by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners Authority, movement of all types of vehicles along Vidyasagar Setu and its ramps will remain restricted.

“As it is necessary in the interest of public safety and convenience for repairing and rehabilitation of Vidyasagar Setu, including replacement of stay and holding down cables and bearings, etc of Vidyasagar Setu,” the order read, adding that the traffic restrictions were being enforced under provisions of the M V Act, the Calcutta Police Act, and the West Bengal Traffic Regulation Act.