Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu to shut down on Sunday for repairs. Check full diversion plan

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Written by Avantika Basu
The Kolkata police have announced a full-day closure of Vidyasagar Setu on Sunday, May 17, for repair and rehabilitation work, including the replacement of stay cables, holding-down cables, and bearings. The restriction will remain in force from 5 am to 9 pm, according to an order issued by Ajay Nand, Commissioner, Kolkata police.
During the maintenance work being undertaken by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners Authority, movement of all types of vehicles along Vidyasagar Setu and its ramps will remain restricted.
“As it is necessary in the interest of public safety and convenience for repairing and rehabilitation of Vidyasagar Setu, including replacement of stay and holding down cables and bearings, etc of Vidyasagar Setu,” the order read, adding that the traffic restrictions were being enforced under provisions of the M V Act, the Calcutta Police Act, and the West Bengal Traffic Regulation Act.
According to the order, west-bound vehicles travelling along A J C Bose Road from the Zeerut Island side towards Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted from TurfView via Grade Road towards Hastings Crossing. Vehicles will then be directed to use St Georges Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge. Vehicles may also take a right turn from Hastings Crossing towards K P Road.
The notification further stated that west-bound vehicles approaching the bridge through K P Road from J and N Island sides will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards Hastings Crossing to avail of St Georges Gate Road, Strand Road, and Howrah Bridge.
For east-bound traffic coming along C G R Road from the Khidderpore side towards Vidyasagar Setu, diversions will be enforced from Hastings Crossing. Vehicles will be required to take a left turn to avail St Georges Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge.
The order also mentioned that vehicles using the ramp near Y-Point at Ghora Pass to access Vidyasagar Setu from K P Road will be diverted from Y-Point towards 11 Furlong Gate. These vehicles will then move through K P Road and Red Road to reach Howrah Bridge.
“Vehicular traffic will also be diverted through arterial roads as and when required,” the order added.
(Avantika Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)
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