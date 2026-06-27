Vidyasagar Setu closed on Sunday: Kolkata Police issues 12-hour traffic advisory; Check alternate routes

Vidyasagar Setu closed: Vidyasagar Setu in Kolkata will remain closed for 12 hours on Sunday, June 28, due to repair and rehabilitation work, including the replacement of stay and holding-down cables and bearings. Thus, vehicular movement will be completely restricted along the second Hooghly Bridge from 06:00 am to 06:00 pm.

In a statement, Kolkata Police said: “During replacement of stay and holding down cables and bearings etc. of 2nd Hooghly Bridge, movement of all types of vehicles will be restricted to ply along Vidyasagar Setu and its ramps from 06.00 a.m. to 06.00 p.m. on 28/06/2026 (Sunday).”

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Vidyasagar Setu closed on Sunday (June 28): Alternate routes

West bound all types of vehicles, coming along AJC Bose Road from Zeerut Island side for Vidyasagar Setu, will be diverted from Turf View via at Grade Road towards Hasting Crossing to avail St. Georges Gate Road – Strand Road – Howrah Bridge or to take right turn from Hasting Crossing for K P Road.

West bound all type of vehicles, coming along K P Road from J & N Island side for Vidyasagar Setu, will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards Hasting Crossing to avail St. Georges Gate Road – Strand Road – Howrah Bridge.

East bound all type of vehicles, coming along CGR Road from Khidderpore side for Vidyasagar Setu, will be diverted from Hasting Crossing to take left turn to avail St. Georges Gate Road – Strand Road – Howrah Bridge.

All type of vehicles of K P Road, availing Vidyasagar Setu via ramp at Y-Point near Ghora Pass, will also be diverted from Y-Point on K P Road towards 11 Furlong Gate to avail K P Road – Red Road for Howrah Bridge.

Vehicular traffic will also be diverted through arterial roads as and when required.

About Vidyasagar Setu

Built over the Hooghly River in West Bengal, Vidyasagar Setu is one of the country’s longest cable-stayed bridge. The bridge carries the Kona Expressway (NH 117) and connects Howrah with Kolkata. It was built to ease congestion on the Howrah Bridge, located about 8 km away.