Videographer held, no link with Raj Kundra case: Bidhannagar Police

The Bidhannagar Police on Sunday arrested a videographer from New Town in a pornography case. They had arrested model-turned-actor Nandita Dutta and her assistant Mainak Ghosh on Thursday.

“One cameraman/videographer, namely Suvankar Dey alias Rony, 30, has been arrested. Dey is a resident of Rabindranagar in Chinsurah in Hooghly district,” said a senior police officer.

The police have made these arrests based on a complaint filed on July 26 by two models who alleged the accused had forced them to go nude for a video shot in a New Town hotel.

The police said they had examined the hotel, and added that they had not found any connection between the accused and businessman Raj Kundra who was arrested last month in Mumbai for his alleged involvement in an adult film racket. The Bidhannagar Police said it wasn’t ruling out the involvement of more people, adding that all angles were being investigated.

Suvankar Dey has been booked under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman), 354B (any man who assaults or uses criminal force on any woman), 354C (voyeurism), 417 (cheating), 469 (commits forgery), 370 (trafficking) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).