Video shows police vandalise vehicles: Left, Congress demand probe, blame Trinamool Congress

A political blame game erupted Wednesday after TV news channels began airing unverified video footage that showed policemen vandalising several vehicles at Sujapur in Malda districts during the 24-hour Bharat Bandh called by Left-affiliated trade unions and Congress.

Referring to the unverified video, CPM leader Mohammad Salim hinted that the state government and CM Mamata Banerjee were behind violence and demanded a judicial inquiry into it.

“The CM herself has tried to disrupt the bandh. She said people had resorted to goondaism in the name of enforcing the bandh. But today, we have seen what her police did in Malda. Just like the police in Yogi Adityanath’s UP, the police in Bengal vandalised vehicles, ransacked shops and lodged false cases against people supporting the bandh.

West Bengal Police was inspired by UP Police and was instigated by her. We want a judicial probe into it,” Salim told reporters. The Congress also demanded an inquiry to fix the responsibility. State Congress president Somen Mitra said, “The CM must initiate a probe by an independent organisation to find out who were behind the arson and vandalism in Sujapur. The footage showed her policemen destroying vehicles.”

TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee slammed both the parties, saying, “They have no value and are trying to spread confusion,” said Chatterjee.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “There should be an independent probe to find out the video’s authenticity.”

Malda SP Alok Rajoria said action would be taken against policemen if found guilty. “I have received the video footage, and we are examining it,” said Rajoria.

