Video: Bulldozers raze TMC office in Kolkata, Mahua Moitra shares clip on X, mocks with ‘parivartan’ jibe

Tension erupted in central Kolkata on Tuesday after a group of people with bulldozers allegedly targeted a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office near Hogg Market, triggering panic among traders and forcing shops to shut.

Police rushed to the spot soon after, and patrols have since been intensified in and around the New Market area to prevent further escalation. However, the exact sequence of events remains unclear.

Reacting to the incident, TMC MP Mahua Moitra shared a video on X, writing, “Kolkata’s historic New Market. Bengalis revelling in Parivartan.”

Kolkata’s historic New Market. Bengalis revelling in Parivartan. pic.twitter.com/TfW6jJNkgo — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 5, 2026

Senior party leader Derek O’Brien also alleged that the demolition took place under official watch. “In central Kolkata, near New Market. With police permission. As part of the victory celebrations, a bulldozer was brought in to demolish meat shops. CAPF standing around,” he said, adding, “The BJP for you. Let the world see these pictures.”

In central Kolkata, near New Market. With police permission. As part of victory celebrations a bulldozer was brought in to demolish meat shops. CAPF standing around.

THE BJP FOR YOU. Let the world see these pictures https://t.co/61HX1HUmf7 — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 5, 2026

Local residents and some traders, however, disputed these claims, asserting that the structure was illegal.

Post-poll violence escalates

Elsewhere in the state, two people, a BJP worker and a TMC worker, were killed in separate incidents of post-poll violence on Tuesday, police said. BJP worker Madhu Mondal died after being allegedly beaten by TMC workers during a victory procession in New Town. In a separate incident, TMC worker Abir Sheikh was allegedly hacked to death by BJP activists in Nanoor, Birbhum.

According to police, Mondal was attacked following an argument as a BJP victory procession passed through the Bhalliguri area. He was taken to hospital but declared dead, triggering retaliatory attacks by BJP workers on TMC supporters’ homes and a subsequent road blockade. Central forces were later deployed to restore normalcy.

Election Commission orders arrest

Amid rising concerns, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday directed authorities to immediately arrest those involved in post-poll violence and vandalism.

The directive came after two deaths and reports of multiple party offices being ransacked. The Election Commission instructed senior state and police officials, along with central forces, to maintain continuous patrolling in sensitive areas.

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“Those responsible for inciting violence and carrying out acts of vandalism must be arrested immediately,” an official said, quoting the CEC’s instructions. He also emphasised the need for swift and firm enforcement of the law as the Commission continues to closely monitor the situation.