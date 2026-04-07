Vibhu Goel appointed Additional CEO, to liaise between EC and Tribunal judges

IAS officer Vibhu Goel has been appointed as Additional CEO in West Bengal to coordinate with Appellate Tribunals over the deletion of 'discrepancy' voters in the SIR exercise. (File Photo)

IAS officer Vibhu Goel was on Monday appointed Additional Chief Electoral Officer and Nodal Officer, who will act as a liaison between the Appellate Tribunal and West Bengal CEO office. According to the Election Commission’s order, Goel is entrusted with coordination with judges acting as Appellate Tribunals under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

It stated that Goel will be the “single point of contact” between the EC, the judges of the Appellate Tribunals, and the Calcutta High Court.

His duties include “ensuring real-time communication of all instructions, advisories, and updates from the EC to the judges; overseeing readiness of infrastructure and logistics at Tribunal venues, including staff, technical support, transport, and security arrangements; monitoring and communicating the status of appeal uploads on the EC portal for respective districts; coordinating and informing judges regarding honorarium, modalities, and timelines of disbursement”.