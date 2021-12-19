VHP to launch nationwide drive against illegal conversion

Months ahead of the Assembly elections in five states, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday said it would launch a 12-day nationwide protest against illegal conversion, on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Surendra Kumar Jain, national joint general secretary of VHP, said the campaign would conclude on December 31.

Kumar said: “Christian missionaries and clerics aggressively resorted to conversion, taking advantage of the helplessness and financial hardship of the common people during the corona catastrophe. The people of the forest and Scheduled Tribes are the victims of this illegal conversion.”

VHP would mark December 23 as ‘Dharmaraksha Divas’ to pay homage to Arya Samaj missionary Swami Shraddhanand.

The campaign will include rallies, putting up hoardings and leaflet distribution.