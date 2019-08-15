VHP: Jai Shri Ram chants to resonate on every occasion, Bengal to lead nation in going saffron

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Surendra Jain on Wednesday said that Jai Shri Ram chants will soon resonate on every occasion and that the state will lead the nation in going saffron.

“During the freedom struggle, Bengal showed the way. Now once again, Bengal will show the way to the country as now it is going towards saffron. Mamata didi did a mistake by stopping Durga Puja. In the past two years, lakhs of people have participated in Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti festivals in the state,” the joint general secretary of VHP said on the sidelines of the launching event of VHP’s fortnightly magazine, Hindu Vishwa, here.

“Not only during Ram Navami, Jai Shree Ram chants will resonate on every occasion and every festival in the state. Some people are trying to alienate Lord Ram from Bengal,” he said.

A controversy had erupted when a group of people chanted Jai Shri Ram while the convoy of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was passing.

Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Surendra Jain on Wednesday said revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status should have happened “a long time ago” and claimed that the next step of the Centre should be unification of the “enslaved” Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and bringing a law for the Uniform Civil Code.

Hailing the Supreme Court’s decision to hold day-to-day hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, Jain said he has full faith in the judiciary, hoping that the final verdict will be delivered soon.