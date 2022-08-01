scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Veteran singer Nirmala Mishra passes away

The veteran singer, who was suffering from age-related ailments for many years, was taken to a nearby nursing home where she was declared brought dead, her family members said.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 1, 2022 2:45:45 am
Nirmala Mishra, singer Nirmala Mishra, Nirmala Mishra dies, Nirmala Mishra death, Kolkata latest news, TMC, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Indian ExpressWhile the West Bengal government conferred on her the 'Sangeet Samman', 'Sangeet Mahasamman' and 'Bangabhibhushan' awards, she was given the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award for her lifetime contribution to the Odia music. (file)

Renowned Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra died at her residence in the Chetla area of South Kolkata on Saturday night after she suffered heart attack.

She was was 81.

The veteran singer, who was suffering from age-related ailments for many years, was taken to a nearby nursing home where she was declared brought dead, her family members said.

Her body was taken to Rabindra Sadan around 11am and kept there for the public for paying their last respects. The last rites were performed in the evening. Besides Bengali, she also sang several songs in Odia and Assamese films. While the West Bengal government conferred on her the ‘Sangeet Samman’, ‘Sangeet Mahasamman’ and ‘Bangabhibhushan’ awards, she was given the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award for her lifetime contribution to the Odia music.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855

Born in South 24 Parganas in 1938, Mishra enthralled music lovers with her hit songs like ‘O tota pakhi re’, ‘Emon ekta jhinuk khuje pelam na’, ‘Ei Banglar mati te’ among others. Her Odia film songs like ‘Nida bhara raati madhu jhara janha’ and ‘Mo mana beena ra taare’ were iconic. She also had several solo albums to her credit.

More from Kolkata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over her death.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

3

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED detains Sanjay Raut after raiding his residence

4

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

5

Jharkhand crisis: All's well, says Congress, but unsure of its MLAs' backroom politics

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained
Express Explained

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement