Thursday, April 28, 2022
Veteran journalist Shyamal Baran Roy passes away at 58

Roy was very popular for his flair for writing and deep knowledge of various issues

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
April 29, 2022 4:34:32 am
Veteran Journalist Shyamal Baran Roy, who was suffering from cancer, passed away at his Salt Lake residence on Wednesday evening. He was 58.

The Kolkata Press Club expressed “deepest condolences” and the club flag was flown at the half-mast on Thursday as a token of respect to its departed former president. Roy had served the Kolkata Press Club as the president from 2008 to 2009.

Roy was staying alone after the death of his mother in February last year.

Roy was very popular for his flair for writing and deep knowledge of various issues, including religion and interfaith. He was a disciple of the Ramakrishna Math and had attended the conferment of Sainthood ceremony of St (Mother) Teresa in Rome.

Roy, who worked with Press Trust of India (PTI) for several years, had taken voluntary retirement a few years ago.

