‘VBU has lost its global identity’: V-C in fresh row over video clip

Visva Bharati University (VBU) Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty courted a fresh controversy after a video clip purportedly showed him as saying that the dream institution of Rabindranath Tagore had lost its global identity and become ‘Bolpur Bharati’ or ‘Paschimbanga Bharati’.

In the video that was filmed on Thursday, the vice-chancellor, while addressing a programme on the institute’s campus, is purportedly shown as saying, “Over the years, Visva Bharati has been turned into ‘Paschimbango Bharati’ or ‘Bolpur Bharati’. We face criticism for each and every step we take. But I will ensure that the same thing does not happen at the university’s upcoming campus in Ramgarh, Uttarakhand. It will retain the ideals of Tagore.”

The varsity authotities weren’t available for comments in the matter. Responding to Chakraborty’s alleged remark, the Birbhum district president of the Trinamool Congress, Anubrata Mondal said, “He has lost his mind. A person with a sane mind cannot say such things. Everyone wants him ousted for the betterment of the institute,” Mondal said.

Meanwhile, members of Left-backed SFI and the AISA scuffled with security personnel at VBU after they were stopped from entering the central office to hand over a memorandum to the VC seeking resumption of physical classes.