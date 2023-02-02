scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

VBU targets Mamata: ‘CM believes what her aides say’

A university statement signed by its Public Relations Officer Mahua Banerjee, said, “The Chief Minister sees with her ears.” It added, “The Chief Minister believes what her close associates say.”

amartya sen, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, Mamata Banerjee, Visva Bharati University, Visva-Bharati University, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsNobel Laureate Amartya Sen

AMID A verbal tussle with Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen regarding land over which he had been sent notices by Visva-Bharati University (VBU), the university authorities on Wednesday, hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too over the matter.

A university statement signed by its Public Relations Officer Mahua Banerjee, said, “The Chief Minister sees with her ears.” It added, “The Chief Minister believes what her close associates say.”

This comes after Banerjee met Sen at his Bolpur residence on Monday and handed over documents to him regarding the land concerned.

Mamata also said legal action would be taken on the issue, while ordering ‘Z plus’ security to Sen. Visva-Bharati is a central university, and is unique in having the Prime Minister as its Chancellor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 1, 2023: Know about Economic Survey 2022-23, Amrit Kaa...
UPSC Key- February 1, 2023: Know about Economic Survey 2022-23, Amrit Kaa...
Budget’s good economics: No shadow of 2024, light of fiscal prudenc...
Budget’s good economics: No shadow of 2024, light of fiscal prudenc...
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special

VBU Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty recently suspended six students for a year and sacked an economics professor over alleged misconduct, triggering protests from students as well as teachers.

The university statement said, “There are 473 teachers, around 15,000 students and 750 staff in Visva Bharati. She (Chief Minister) criticised the university after listening to the speech of one teacher and six students among them. This is not unusual, because she sees with her ears. About the professor who said that he was fired, it is wrong. The issue is now sub judice.”

Banerjee, who visited Birbhum on Tuesday, expressed support for the protesting students of VBU.

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

The TMC condemned the university’s statement on Wednesday. TMC leader Tapash Roy said, “The VBU authorities are not only undermining the dignity of the institute, they are tarnishing it. The language in which the statement was written crossed the limit. It reads like a political party issuing a statement attacking the opposition. I strongly condemn it.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 04:47 IST
Next Story

Union Budget ‘anti-people’ and ‘anti-poor’: Mamata

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close