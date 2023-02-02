VBU targets Mamata: ‘CM believes what her aides say’

AMID A verbal tussle with Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen regarding land over which he had been sent notices by Visva-Bharati University (VBU), the university authorities on Wednesday, hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too over the matter.

A university statement signed by its Public Relations Officer Mahua Banerjee, said, “The Chief Minister sees with her ears.” It added, “The Chief Minister believes what her close associates say.”

This comes after Banerjee met Sen at his Bolpur residence on Monday and handed over documents to him regarding the land concerned.

Mamata also said legal action would be taken on the issue, while ordering ‘Z plus’ security to Sen. Visva-Bharati is a central university, and is unique in having the Prime Minister as its Chancellor.

VBU Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty recently suspended six students for a year and sacked an economics professor over alleged misconduct, triggering protests from students as well as teachers.

The university statement said, “There are 473 teachers, around 15,000 students and 750 staff in Visva Bharati. She (Chief Minister) criticised the university after listening to the speech of one teacher and six students among them. This is not unusual, because she sees with her ears. About the professor who said that he was fired, it is wrong. The issue is now sub judice.”

Banerjee, who visited Birbhum on Tuesday, expressed support for the protesting students of VBU.

The TMC condemned the university’s statement on Wednesday. TMC leader Tapash Roy said, “The VBU authorities are not only undermining the dignity of the institute, they are tarnishing it. The language in which the statement was written crossed the limit. It reads like a political party issuing a statement attacking the opposition. I strongly condemn it.”