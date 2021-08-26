VBU rustication row: TMC ‘stands with’ protesting students

TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal on Wednesday extended his party’s support to teachers and students of Visva-Bharati University (VBU) who are protesting against the institute’s decision to rusticate three students and suspend two teachers. Mondal said that his party will also support Visva-Bharati Unicersity Faculty Association’s (VBUFA) movement against VBU vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and help them agitate outside the Vice-Chancellor’s house next month. The reaction from the TMC leader came after one suspended Visva-Bharati teacher and few students paid a visit to him during the day.

“The teachers have decided to gherao the V-C at his house. The TMC will fully support their movement. If needed then we will gherao the V-C for three days. We will start the movement after September 2,” Mondal told mediapersons.

The VBU administration on Monday rusticated three students for three years, and suspended two professors for “gross indiscipline and misconduct”. The three students had already been suspended. Following the suspensions of professors Pijush Ghosh and Arani Chakraborty, the number of suspended teachers and staff at the university rose to 20.

The VBUFA and students’ bodies have been demanding the removal of the VC for a very long time after so many teachers were put on suspension.

On Wednesday, SFI members staged a protest outside Presidency University in Kolkata to protest against the rustication of the three students and south Bidyut Chakraborty’s resignation.