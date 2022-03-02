scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Must Read

VBU registrar, other officials freed after 24-hour gherao

Sources said the students had confined them to their office on the university campus in Bolpur on Sunday, demanding immediate reopening of hostels and holding of online examinations.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 2, 2022 4:34:24 am
Visva Bharati university, VC Visva Bharati, Kolkata university, Kolkata, universities in Kolkata, Education news, Indian express newsVisva-Bharati University | File

Visva-Bharati University (VBU) registrar Asish Agarwal and other officials were rescued on Tuesday after being allegedly gheraoed by a section of students for over 24 hours.

More from Kolkata

Sources said the students had confined them to their office on the university campus in Bolpur on Sunday, demanding immediate reopening of hostels and holding of online examinations. The registrar was not even allowed to move outside his office as students staged a sit-in. Late in the evening, the students withdrew their agitation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 01: Latest News

Advertisement