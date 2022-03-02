VBU registrar, other officials freed after 24-hour gherao

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 2, 2022 4:34:24 am
March 2, 2022 4:34:24 am
Visva-Bharati University (VBU) registrar Asish Agarwal and other officials were rescued on Tuesday after being allegedly gheraoed by a section of students for over 24 hours.
Sources said the students had confined them to their office on the university campus in Bolpur on Sunday, demanding immediate reopening of hostels and holding of online examinations. The registrar was not even allowed to move outside his office as students staged a sit-in. Late in the evening, the students withdrew their agitation.
