VBU: Registrar leaves office after 84 hours, students continue protest

After 84 hours of being gheraoed by a section of protesting students, Visva Bharati University (VBU) registrar Asish Agarwal left his office on campus late on Thursday night in the presence of policemen.

The development came after the Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the police to ensure that the registrar, assistant registrar and the management of the university are not in any way obstructed from performing their day-to-day functions or moving freely in the university campus and outside.

An official of the university said local policemen left the campus after the registrar left his office and moved to his official residence.

The students, meanwhile, continued their campus protest for over 96 hours demanding reopening of hostels and holding exams online. A student leader said their protest, which began at 11 am on March 1, will continue for an indefinite period till their demands are met. The protesting students also demanded that the upcoming semester exams be held online for undergraduate and postgraduate levels since the classes were held online for the past two years.

The university official said the executive council will look into their demands on an urgent basis and take an appropriate decision. On Thursday, the high court extended police protection to the registrar, assistant registrar and the management of the university to ensure they carry out their day-to-day duties inside the campus without any obstruction from the agitating students.

The direction from the court came after the varsity filed an instant petition before Justice Rajasekhar Mantha alleging that the agitating students were disturbing the normal functioning of the institute. Directing the students to not obstruct the management in any way, the court, in its order, said, “In that view of the matter, the officer-in-charge, Santiniketan police station and SP, Birbhum shall ensure and take all necessary steps so that the registrar, assistant registrar and the management of the university are not in any way obstructed from performing their day-to-day functions or moving freely in the university campus and outside. This court also directs the students in the university not to obstruct the management in any way and ensure that the aforesaid order is complied with.” The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled on March 17.

The protesting students had confined the registrar and the other top officials last Sunday. The registrar was not even allowed to move outside his office as students staged a sit-in.