Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
VBU Land dispute: Spare two days for joint survey of land, says varsity seeking Sen’s consent

In a statement, the university sought a suitable date and time from Sen for the exercise. The varsity, in the letter, said the joint survey will be conducted on at least two days, and sought to know a suitable date and time from Sen.

Visva-Bharati University authorities have sent another letter to Nobel laureate and economist professor Amartya Sen Thursday seeking his consent and two-day time for conducting a joint survey of the land leased out to his father by Visva-Bharati at Santiniketan of Bolpur town in Birbhum district.

“With reference to our earlier letters, this is to inform you that the University wants to survey / demarcate jointly the land mutated in your favour for the residual period of lease (as per lease deed executed on 27-10-1943) vide resolution no 8 dated 03-09-2006 of the Executive Council of Visva Bharati and communicated to you on 31-10-2006 i.e LR Plot no 1900/2487 (part), corresponding to RS Plot no 1900/ 2487 (part) and corresponding to C.S. Plot no 1900 (part) of mouza Surul (JL no 104) in presence of your representative / Surveyor / Advocate etc. In view of the above, you are requested to kindly let us know the suitable date and time (at least for two days) as per your convenience for a joint survey / demarcation of the property as stated above,” the university authorities wrote to Prof Sen.

The university also issued a press statement seeking to clarify its stance on asking Prof Sen for a joint survey. “Only by surveying the land, it will be clear whether the documents of Visva-Bharati are wrong or the documents of the state government are correct.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week came out in support of the economist and handed over land-related documents to the octogenarian during a visit to Birbhum.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 03:47 IST
ED seizes Rs 1.4 crore in suspected coal smuggling proceeds in Kolkata raid

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
