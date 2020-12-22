Visva Bharati University issues showcause notice to its faculty chief for alleged code of conduct violation

Between December 9 and 18, authorities have come across reports in the print and digital media about internal discussions which was shared allegedly by Bhattacharyya. (Photo via VBU website)

Visva Bharati University (VBU) has issued a show cause notice to the president of its faculty association, Sudipta Bhattacharyya, for allegedly violating the varsity’s code of conduct by reaching out to the media with internal correspondence.

The university authorities, through the notice issued on December 19, accused Bhattacharyya, president of Visva Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA), of interacting with media without the approval of the university authorities.

Between December 9 and 18, authorities have come across reports in the print and digital media about internal discussions which was shared allegedly by Bhattacharyya.

The notice read, “You are hereby requested to explain why such acts of yours should not be treated as indiscipline, insubordination and violations of service conditions and conduct rules/regulations and why disciplinary action should not be taken against you,” the varsity told Bhattacharya in its show-cause notice.

On December 15, The Indian Express reported that during a virtual internal meeting with faculty members, VBU vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty had criticised Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on December 9.

According to information shared by Bhattacharyya, the vice-chancellor claimed that Sen, who now lives in the US, had called him up to oppose eviction of hawkers outside his residence in Santiniketan. Bhattacharyya then apparently wrote a mail to Sen to verify the matter and Sen’s faculty assistant replied on his behalf that the Nobel laureate had not made any such request.

Poush Mela from December 23-25

Social welfare organisation Bangla Sanskriti Mancha has decided to organise Poush Parban (winter fair) in Bolpur from December 23 to 25.

The VBU authorities this year have decided not to organise famed Poush Mela (winter fair) due to covid 19 outbreak and financial constraints.

However, it will observe Poush Utsav instead of the fair. Coming to the aid of artisan who usually set up shops at the fair, Bangla Sanskriti Mancha has organised Poush Parban to give them an opportunity to sell their products.

