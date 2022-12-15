VBU authorities accuse students of hurling stones at V-C and registrar

Authorities at Visva-Bharati University (VBU) on Wednesday alleged that agitating students hurled stones at Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and registrar Ashok Mahato, following which their protest camp was dismantled by security guards.

According to an official, the incident took place when the vice-chancellor was about to return to his official residence on the campus from the office.

“Since November 24, some students have been staging a protest outside the office of the vice-chancellor. On Tuesday, they threw stones at him when he was coming out of the office. Later, they also hurled stones at his residence. We have lodged a complaint with the police against this hooliganism,” said the university spokesperson.

The students, who have been staging agitating on the campus, demanding immediate allotment of hostels for all outstation students, and timely completion of PhD and MPhil papers of researchers, denied such allegations. They claimed that the vice-chancellor’s security guards beat them up during the protest.

“The vice-chancellor misbehaved with some students instead of addressing their demands. His security guards even beat up some woman students. Later at night, registrar Ashok Mahato led security guards to dismantle our camp over false allegations that we hurled stones at him,” said Somnath Sow, a university.

The protest camp set up by the students was dismantled after stones were found collected there. Police officers from the Santiniketan police station were present at the spot when the camp was dismantled.