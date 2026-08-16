‘Insult to Bankim Chandra’: Suvendu Adhikari targets Sonia Gandhi over Vande Mataram video

Vande Mataram row intensified after Suvendu Adhikari accused Sonia Gandhi of objecting to the full version of the national song (File photos).

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Sunday launched a sharp attack against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, alleging that she objected to the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram during an Independence Day event.

Adhikari demanded an unconditional apology from Gandhi, warning that failure to issue one would prompt widespread public protests across the state. Speaking at a press conference, Adhikari asserted that the people of West Bengal are deeply offended by the alleged disrespect shown to the national song.

“Yesterday was Independence Day. During the event at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, when Vande Mataram was being sung, Sonia Gandhi expressed her displeasure at singing the full version. The entire country witnessed this on live telecast,” Adhikari said. “The people of West Bengal regard Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay as ‘Sahitya Samrat’ (Emperor of Literature), and he composed Vande Mataram. Congress leaders are making excuses to shield her, but video footage cannot hide the truth.”