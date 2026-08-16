West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Sunday launched a sharp attack against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, alleging that she objected to the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram during an Independence Day event.
Adhikari demanded an unconditional apology from Gandhi, warning that failure to issue one would prompt widespread public protests across the state. Speaking at a press conference, Adhikari asserted that the people of West Bengal are deeply offended by the alleged disrespect shown to the national song.
“Yesterday was Independence Day. During the event at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, when Vande Mataram was being sung, Sonia Gandhi expressed her displeasure at singing the full version. The entire country witnessed this on live telecast,” Adhikari said. “The people of West Bengal regard Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay as ‘Sahitya Samrat’ (Emperor of Literature), and he composed Vande Mataram. Congress leaders are making excuses to shield her, but video footage cannot hide the truth.”
Highlighting his government’s cultural policy, the Chief Minister noted that the West Bengal government had previously made the morning assembly recitation of Vande Mataram mandatory across all government and government-aided schools.
“As Chief Minister, I feel that insulting Vande Mataram is an insult to Bankim Chandra himself. I strongly condemn this,” Adhikari added. He further alleged that the incident was part of Congress’s “appeasement politics” aimed at satisfying a specific vote bank.
Calling for a formal response, Adhikari urged Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to clarify the party’s stance, emphasising that insulting the national song amounts to an insult to the entire nation.
Following the Chief Minister’s remarks, the BJP’s Yuva Morcha announced plans to hold a protest rally in Kolkata, marching from Esplanade to Moulali.
The Congress refuted the allegations, clarifying that there was no attempt to cut short or stop the national song. The party stated that Gandhi was merely asking staff to arrange a chair for Kharge, who had been standing for a prolonged period.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More