Vande Bharat was pelted with stones in Bihar: CM

Warning media outlets of legal action for spreading “fake news”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones in Bihar and not in West Bengal.

Claiming that the Vande Bharat is a “refurbished train with only a new engine”, Banerjee said legal action would be taken against those media outlets which were spreading the “fake news” that the stone-pelting incident took place in West Bengal and brought a bad name to the state.

“The job of the media is to keep insulting Bengal and Bengalis. I condemn those who keep insulting us. We will find a solution to get rid of fake news that keeps being spread against Bengal,” she added.

The Vande Bharat Express was on Tuesday pelted with stones for the second consecutive day after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

Eastern Railways CPRO Ekalabya Chakraborty said that the CCTV footage shows that the first incident took place in Malda and the next day in Kishanganj.

“After scanning footage, it was found that Tuesday’s stone-pelting incident on Vande Bharat Express took place in Kishanganj in Bihar at 12:55pm. Efforts were underway to nab the perpetrators. The exact spot where the two incidents took place had already been identified,” he said.

The first incident caused a glass door to crack, while the second damaged windows. No injuries to passengers, however, were reported in the incidents. FIRs have been lodged in both cases and an awareness campaign started to prevent a recurrence of such incidents, the official said.

“The vandalism of Vande Bharat Express did not take place in Bengal. CCTV footage from the railways shows that the incident took place in Bihar. The people of Bihar may be angry as they, too, want a Vande Bharat Express for their state. However, if a few people are upset about the democracy in our country, it doesn’t mean we can insult the entire state of Bihar. I believe the people of Bihar deserve a Vande Bharat Express. Just because the BJP is not in power there anymore, doesn’t mean they should be vindictive and not allow the Vande Bharat Express in that state,” Banerjee told reporters before leaving for Sagar Island on Thursday.

Calling Vande Bharat an old train with new paint, Banerjee said, “What this Vande Bharat Express is? They painted a fresh coat on an old train. Only the engine seems to be new. Many old rakes have been withdrawn if you can notice. During my tenure as the Union Railways Minister, I used to inaugurate over 100 trains in a year, while in the past 11 years, not a single new train was introduced (to Bengal), except for the Vande Bharat Express.”

The CCTV cameras installed on the train showed that it was passing through Bihar when stones were pelted on Vande Bharat. “We have received information about a stone-pelting incident that took place in Kishanganj on January 3. A few men have been captured by the cameras, but none has been identified yet,” said an Easter Railway official, adding that it is still not clear who threw stones and for what purpose.

Reacting to Mamata’s claim, BJP all-India vice-president and Bengal leader Dilip Ghosh said, “How would we know where the incident took place in Bihar? Two incidents have been reported on consecutive days. The first incident was reported from Malda and then from Kishanganj. The two places are very close. Can we deny that such incidents are not new to Bengal?” “Earlier, Purulia Express was pelted with stones. Such incidents are happening all over Bengal. During the protests over the Citizenship Act, the railways lost Rs 250 crore in Bengal,” added Ghosh. “Eastern Railway officials have admitted that the incident of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat took place in Bihar and not in Bengal. BJP leaders are lying to malign Bengal as their desperate attempt to do communal politics have gone futile,” tweeted Devanshu Bhattacharya, TMC spokesperson and party’s state in charge for the social media and IT cell.

Demanding BJP’s apologies, another TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Since day one we have been repeatedly saying that Trinamool doesn’t promote or support such acts and we have condemned the incident. But BJP without knowing the facts pointed guns at the TMC intending to malign the image of the TMC and the state. We all know that the train passes Bihar’s Kishanganj. It is the railway which is saying that the stone pelting took place in Mangurjan under Kishanganj police station area. So, all BJP leaders who have been speaking on it for the past two days should apologise.”

“Stone pelting incidents are going down in Kashmir while rising in Bengal,” said BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya.