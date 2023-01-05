scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones in Bihar, not Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said legal action will be taken against those media outlets that spread "fake news" that the incidents took place in West Bengal, bringing a bad name to the state.

Vande Bharat Express train stands parked at Howrah railway station ahead of its flagging off ceremony, in Kolkata, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI/FILE Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones in neighbouring Bihar, and not her state.

“Vande Bharat was pelted with stones in Bihar and not in West Bengal. We will take legal action against those media outlets that telecast fake news that the incident took place in West Bengal and brought a bad name to our state,” Banerjee told reporters before leaving Sagar Island.

“Vande Bharat is nothing special. It is just an old train refurbished with a new engine,” he said.

Banerjee concluded her two-day visit to the island to oversee the preparations for the Gangasagar Mela that begins on January 8.

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was on Tuesday pelted with stones for the second time, days after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Railway authorities on Thursday claimed they have identified those who threw stones at the train.
The incident sparked a slugfest between the BJP and Trinamool Congress.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 15:42 IST
