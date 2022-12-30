Vande Bharat Express inauguration: Irked by ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants, CM Mamata Banerjee stays away from dais

In a rerun of the Victoria Memorial incident in 2021, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was greeted with “Jai Shri Ram” slogans on Friday during the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express at Howrah Station. Even as the incident left Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and other BJP leaders present at the event embarrassed, Banerjee marked her protest by refusing to step onto the dais and sat on a chair beside the dais, along with other government officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the express train as he could not attend the event due to his mother’s demise. Governor C V Ananda Bose, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and Union ministers Nisith Pramanik and John Barla were present at the event.

After Mamata Banerjee reached the platform, some BJP supporters on the other side started chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. A visibly surprised Banerjee was seen complaining about the development to Governor Bose after he arrived at the programme. While the railway minister tried to pacify Banerjee, who was initially contemplating leaving the venue, she refused to go on stage and sat on a chair beside the dais instead.

When PM Modi appeared on a giant screen to flag off the train, Banerjee regained her composure. Speaking at the event, she offered her condolences to PM Modi. “Today is a sad day for you personally. It is a great loss of your personal life. May god give you strength and bless you so that you can love your mother…I convey my gratitude to you for being present here virtually as you could not come because of the sad demise of your mother. Please take rest and take care,” Banerjee said.

Speaking about the development projects that were also inaugurated at the event, Banerjee said, “Today is my happiest way. My dream project Joka to Taratala is being flagged off. I am very happy that other projects are also being inaugurated which I had started when I was the railway minister. You have also given one new train to the state. I am very happy…I also thank all the officers, ministers, MPs, MLAs and other officials for this. May god give you the strength to do your work.”

Following her speech, PM Modi waved the green flag to inaugurate the trains. Banerjee, Vaishnav and others also waved a green flag to mark the start of the journey.

In 2021, Banerjee was subjected to similar Jai Shri Ram chants at Victoria Memorial in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. At the time, Banerjee had refused to speak at the event and condemned such an incident at a government programme.