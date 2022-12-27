Vande Bharat completes Bengal trial run

The Vande Bharat Express on Monday completed its trial run in West Bengal from Howrah to the New Jalpaiguri station, a day after arriving in the state from Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the semi-high-speed train on December 30. The Vande Bharat will be run six days a week in the state. It will bring down travel time between Kolkata and Siliguri, the gateway to the Northeast considerably and has passenger-friendly facilities like automatic doors and Wi-Fi access. The Vande Bharat will be the second express train between New Jalpaiguri and Kolkata after the Shatabdi Express.

The train will leave the Howrah station at 5:55 am and reach New Jalpaiguri at 1.55 pm. After a one-hour stopover, it will leave the New Jalpaiguri station at 2.50 pm and reach Howrah at 10:50 pm. The Shatabdi Express takes around 8 hours and 20 minutes to complete the journey from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri.

The train with 16 coaches started its trial run from platform number 22 at the Howrah station on Monday. Divisional Railway Manager (Katihar-Northeast Frontier Railway) Shuvendu Chowdhury said the trial run was completed successfully.