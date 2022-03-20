Vaccination for 12-14 age group to start tomorrow

The Covid-19 vaccination of children in the 12-14 age group will start in West Bengal from Monday (March 21), the health department said. Only Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries who can self register through an existing account on the CoWin application of a family member or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number. An appointment can be booked online or on walk-in basis.

Also, in the last 24 hours, 33 new positive cases were detected in the state, with the total figure reaching 20.16 lakh. Only one person died of the virus as the death toll reached 21,194.

In a notification, the state government said, “The Corbevax will be given from government vaccination centres only. The two doses will be administered at an interval of 28 days.”