Uttarpara MLA quits TMC posts after notice issued to him

A day after he was issued a show-cause notice by for making anti-party remarks, Trinamool Congress MLA from Uttarpara, Prabir Ghosal, on Wednesday announced he was stepping down as district core committee member and spokesperson of the party’s Hooghly unit.

Ghoshal, who was considered to be a close aide of party chief Mamata Banerjee, however, said that he would continue to remain an MLA. “I have been forced to take this decision as I am allowed to work in my constituency. I will still continue to be an MLA, keeping in mind the needs of people,” Ghoshal said.

He was issued a show-cause notice on Tuesday for allegedly sharing internal affairs of the party with the press, a party insider said.

Ghoshal, however, said that he did not receive any show-cause notice from party. “Did anyone see the (show-cause) notice?… A conspiracy is being hatched to defeat me if I contest again from the Uttarpara seat,” Ghoshal said, adding that the party performed poorly in the Lok Sabha polls in his area due to “infighting” in the party.

“An important road connecting Kanaipur with Nabagram is in bad shape, and all my representations to the higher authorities have failed to start the repair work. It seems a vested interest is at work, which is not allowing good people to stay in the party,” the MLA said.

According to sources in the Trinamool, the leadership has decided not to hold any discussions with the disgruntled MLA as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was of the opinion that there was no point in holding discussions with those who have already made up their mind to join the BJP.

Meanwhile, state BJP vice-president and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh praised Ghosal, saying “the veteran journalist is a good person”. “If Mamata Banerjee cannot work with a man like him (Ghosal) who can she work with?“ Singh, who had quit the TMC to join the BJP in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said.