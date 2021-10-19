Uttar Dinajpur bandh today: BJP youth leader killed in ‘accidental firing’, say police

The police on Monday said a BJP youth leader was shot dead in Uttar Dinajpur district’s Itahar area the day before in an incident of “accidental firing”, and added that they had arrested one person. One accused is absconding.

Though the police dismissed talk of a political link to the death of Mithun Ghosh, who was a district leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the saffron party and Ghosh’s family accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of murdering Ghosh. The BJP has called an eight-hour bandh in Uttar Dinajpur from 6 am on Tuesday. The ruling party denied the allegation about its involvement.

“Mithun Ghosh, District Yuva Morcha Secretary was brutally shot dead by Trinamool goons. One after another Opposition activist in West Bengal is being killed in a jihadist manner! Intellectuals are tight-lipped. Death of democracy in West Bengal!” tweeted the state BJP’s official account.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also hit out at the TMC. “@BJYM VP Uttar Dinajpur dist. Mithun Ghosh has been shot dead by assailants at Itahar. This is TMC’s handiwork written all over it. The bloodthirsty antisocial hound dogs who executed their master’s orders would be taken to task when the tide turns. We won’t forget Mithun Ghosh,” he tweeted.

Dismissing the BJP’s allegation, a district Trinamool leader told The Indian Express, “The TMC has got no hands in this incident. The police have already arrested one person who was close to Mithun. They were together before the incident and even had enjoyed food and drinks. The BJP is unnecessarily trying to give it a political colour.”

Sources said Ghosh was shot dead in front of his home in Rajgram at 10 pm. His cousin Ajit took him to the Raiganj Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police claimed that the initial probe suggested that the shots were accidentally fired. “Mithun Ghosh was killed in ‘accidental firing’. The accused persons are known to the victim. Mithun was with the accused persons since evening,” said Raiganj Additional Superintendent of Police Arsh Verma.

The police official said Mithun knew Sukumar Ghosh and Santosh Mahat, the two accused. According to investigators, the three dined at a hotel before getting back to the BJP leader’s home. While the accused waited near the house, Mithun purportedly went in to fetch his firearm. He was showing the gun to the other two when Sukumar accidentally fired it and killed Mithun. “Santosh Mahat has already been arrested and we are conducting searches to arrest Sukumar Ghosh,” said an official.