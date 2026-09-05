Uttam Kumar centenary: Suvendu Adhikari lays foundation of film centre named after legendary actor

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari laid the foundation stone of the Uttam Kumar Film Centre near Eco Park in the New Town area in Kolkata on Friday as part of its year-long celebrations marking the birth centenary of Bengali film legend Uttam Kumar.

The state government has allocated Rs 25 crore for the project, which will have two theatres with a seating capacity of 750 each and another with 1,000 seats. The Centre will also house laboratories and studios for animation and visual effects, besides facilities for film post-production.

Actors Ranjit Mallick, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Jisshu Sengupta, film director Harnath Chakraborty, along with BJP MLAs Rupa Ganguly, Rudranil Ghosh and veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty were present at the event.

After laying the foundation stone, they also paid tribute to the late actor.

“The work on the film centre will begin soon. From time to time, people from the film industry will review the progress,” Adhikari said.

On Thursday, at the “Ek Tara” open-air stage at the Nandan theatre complex, the Chief Minister had inaugurated an event marking the birth centenary of Uttam Kumar.

“The Bengali film industry used to lead the whole of India. Tollywood will outshine Bollywood. We must return to that position again. Let this be the pledge of this evening. The government will stand by you. Tell us what help you need, tell us where infrastructure needs to be provided. If budget allocation is needed, say so. If any clearance is required, if any law needs to be changed, say so. The government will help,” Adhikari said.

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Adhikari also led a one-and-a-half-km tribute walk from the state-run cultural complex Nandan to the Gaganendra Shilpa Pradarshashala.

We don’t have any differences. There is no narrow-mindedness. This film industry is vibrant and stands together. If required, we will pass legislation in the assembly to help the film industry in every way,” Adhikari said at the Gaganendra Shilpa Pradarshashala, where an exhibition on the cine star began, showcasing behind-the-scenes stills, advertisements, and magazines featuring him. The CM also announced that a state-of-the-art theatre complex bigger than the present Rabindra Sadan would be built to honour Kumar, and till September 6, film screenings, exhibitions, and guided heritage walks through locations tied to the actor’s life would be held, he added.

Praising the artistes involved in the celebrations, the chief minister thanked Ranjit Mallick for his support and said Mithun Chakraborty would soon be appointed as a cultural adviser.

“Ranjit Mallick was present at yesterday’s programme and has come today as well. I bow before him for his cooperation. Mahaguru is with us. We are going to make Mithun Chakraborty the cultural adviser,” he said.

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Referring to Prosenjit Chatterjee’s involvement in the celebrations, Adhikari said, “Prosenjit Chatterjee has been the priest of the entire programme. He had come to me and said, ‘I have not come to ask you for anything. People have already recognised me. There is nothing new left for me to receive.’”

He also thanked Jisshu Sengupta, who, according to Adhikari, took on the role of an organiser.