Model harassment case: Cops seek custody, 7 bikers get bail

The Alipore court on Friday granted bail to all the seven accused who were arrested for harassing former Miss India Ushoshi Sengupta on Tuesday.

Police said the accused were produced in court on Friday by Charu market police to seek their custody.

“We sought their police custody, but the court granted them bail,” said a senior police official.

The Alipore court had earlier remanded them in police custody till June 21. All the seven accused are students and are aged between 18 and 20 years, an officer said.

Sengupta in her complaint had alleged that she was dragged out of the car and the driver was beaten up. She added that they also attempted to snatch her phone and delete the video of the attack that she had recorded.

Police said a case was lodged under section 341 (wrongful restraints), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage), 354 A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

Sengupta was returning home after work on June 18, when the Uber cab in which she was travelling brushed against a two-wheeler near Exide Crossing. She took to Facebook to narrate her ordeal that how she had been harassed by a group of young boys after the accident and how police officials were reluctant to lodge her complaints in the name of jurisdiction.