Upset over ‘man-made laws’, IS suspect throws shoe at judge during hearing

A man, who is being tried under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over suspected links with the Islamic State (IS), on Tuesday allegedly hurled a shoe at a sessions court judge in the courtroom in Kolkata. The footwear, however, missed judge Prasenjit Biswas and instead hit National Investigation Agency (NIA) counsel Tamal Mukherjee.

The accused, Abu Musa, was arrested in 2016 for his alleged role over a blast in Burdwan in 2014. He is suspected to have links with the dreaded ISIS and the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and is in judicial remand.

Before throwing his footwear in Bankshall Court, Musa shouted that he did not believe in man-made laws and that he would not get justice. “The shoe missed the target and hit a lawyer who was present in the court,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police. Police said that Musa has had a history of aggressive behaviour and attacking people.

“In 2018, he had attacked the warden in Presidency Jail. In December 2017, he had slashed the throat of a prison guard in Alipore jail with an iron nail and then raised Jihadi slogans,” the officer added.

To avoid a repeat, the NIA has filed a petition seeking his trial through video conferencing. Musa is lodged in Presidency jail under the NIA custody for his alleged role in Burdwan blast case.

He was arrested by CID in July 2016 from Burdwan railway station. He was arrested for allegedly planning lone-wolf attacks for the ISIS and was also accused of radicalising youths to join the terror organisation.

