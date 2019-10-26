Upset over invite to Governor for Kali Puja opening, TMC leader quits club

A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invited Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over Bhaiphonta, a senior leader of her party, who headed a club at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, stepped down on Friday, after it invited the Governor for its Kali Puja inauguration on Saturday.

Advertising

TMC leader Sunil Mukherjee, who is also the Chairman of Barasat municipality, even refused to be a part of the inauguration programme where Dhankhar would be the chief guest.

“I feel the Governor is biased against our state government and I have serious objection to the fact that the club didn’t inform me at the right time that they were inviting him for the inauguration. So, I have decided not to be a part of it. I don’t agree to his (governor) views,” Mukherjee told reporters.

The club members said the decision to invite the governor as a chief guest was taken at the last moment.

Advertising

“It is not necessary to inform everyone who the chief guest is. Also, we were not sure if the Governor would be a part of it, till the last moment,” said a club member who didn’t want to be named.

Meanwhile, senior TMC leader and minister Jyotipriya Mullick, who didn’t “want to give much importance to the issue”, said it’s Mukherjee’s personal choice to step down. “The Governor also objects to certain things and shares his views. So, Mukherjee can too. I don’t think there is anything wrong in it,” said the district in-charge of TMC.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the CM and the TMC government since taking charge in July. However, the Chief Minister’s Office recently extended the Bhaiphonta invitation to Dhankhar.

The latest stand-off is over the governor’s security, which the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take over. The state government, which said that it had provided ‘Z’ category security cover to the governor since day one of his appointment, had urged the MHA to reconsider its decision.