‘This was much needed’: Upper Arrival level at Kolkata airport gets new washroom facility

In a big relief to passengers arriving at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, a new washroom block has opened on the Upper Arrival level, where travellers enter the terminal from the aerobridge.

The new facility—the first of three planned on this level—opened on Monday, ensuring passengers will no longer have to make a frantic dash after deboarding. Two other washroom blocks are under construction and expected to be ready within the coming months.

The new washroom block addresses a significant design ‘oversight’ that had persisted since the terminal was built 13 years ago. While most airports provide washrooms right next to the aerobridges, Kolkata required passengers to walk the entire length of the Upper Arrival area and descend to the Lower Arrival level. Even then, they often had to cross the luggage belts before finding a washroom.