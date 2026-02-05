‘This was much needed’: Upper Arrival level at Kolkata airport gets new washroom facility

The new washroom block at the Kolkata airport has fixed a 13-year-old ‘oversight’ that had caused great inconvenience to passengers.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataFeb 5, 2026 12:50 PM IST
kolkata airport washroomThe new facility—the first of three planned on this level—opened on Monday, ensuring passengers will no longer have to make a frantic dash after deboarding. (Express Photo)
In a big relief to passengers arriving at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, a new washroom block has opened on the Upper Arrival level, where travellers enter the terminal from the aerobridge.

The new facility—the first of three planned on this level—opened on Monday, ensuring passengers will no longer have to make a frantic dash after deboarding. Two other washroom blocks are under construction and expected to be ready within the coming months.

The new washroom block addresses a significant design ‘oversight’ that had persisted since the terminal was built 13 years ago. While most airports provide washrooms right next to the aerobridges, Kolkata required passengers to walk the entire length of the Upper Arrival area and descend to the Lower Arrival level. Even then, they often had to cross the luggage belts before finding a washroom.

Now, as soon as passengers step off the aerobridge, they are greeted by washrooms for men, women, and the differently abled.

kolkata airport washroom 1 According to airport sources, the two other under-construction washroom blocks will be completed by April. (Express Photo)

“This facility was much needed and is extremely convenient. As soon as the pilot announces the landing, people start lining up for the plane’s toilets. The crew often closes them 20 minutes before landing for safety. It is particularly difficult for elderly passengers to wait,” Arvind Mehta, a frequent traveller from Ahmedabad, said.

Frequent flyer Rashmi Jha was also relieved. “After a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Delhi, those final 15 minutes felt incredibly long,” she explained.

According to airport sources, the two other under-construction washroom blocks will be completed by April. These new washrooms will cater to passengers arriving at the 11 arrival gates (Gates 14 to 25) on the Upper Arrival Level.

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express.

