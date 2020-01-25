Up the ante against CAA, NRC from Feb 1: Mamata Banerjee to TMC leaders

According to an MLA present in the meeting, the CM asked the party leaders to make CAA and NRC as the key poll plank for the upcoming civic body elections. (Express photo by Partha Paul) According to an MLA present in the meeting, the CM asked the party leaders to make CAA and NRC as the key poll plank for the upcoming civic body elections. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with TMC district presidents and MLAs on Friday, and ordered party leaders to intensify their opposition against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

According to an MLA present in the meeting, the CM asked the party leaders to make CAA and NRC as the key poll plank for the upcoming civic body elections.

After the meeting, TMC Secretary General and State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the party will fan out their protest to the block level from February 1.

“The CM will address public meetings at Bangaon, Kalyani and Ranaghat. The dates will be fixed later,” said Chatterjee.

According to party leaders, Banerjee’s campaign will focus on areas dominated by refugees as well as Matua and minority communities.

Besides, TMC will organise a human chain in every block on February 5 and on the next day, silent rallies will be taken out. From February 8 to 13, party workers will go to every house and meet the voters to explain why their party is against NRC and CAA.

A senior party leader said, “The civic polls may be held during mid-April. Before that, the CM wants strengthen the party at the block level.”

