Unrest in Howrah as protesters block roads, clash with police

Unrest erupted at several places in West Bengal’s Howrah district for the second consecutive day on Friday with protesters clashing with police personnel, setting kiosks, two-wheelers and several vehicles on fire. In Uleberia and Panchla areas, local BJP party offices were also set on fire allegedly by protesters who demanded action against former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

The state government has temporarily suspended Internet services in rural areas of the Howrah district.

The government order came into force with immediate effect and will remain valid till 6 am on June 13 (Monday). “However, no restriction is being imposed on voice calls and SMS and on newspapers, hence communication and dissemination of knowledge and information is not stopped in anyway,” the order said.

In Dhulagarh, protesters pelted stones at police on Friday. Police used batons and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

InUluberia, protesters set fire on police kiosks and several vehicles. They also blocked a highway for a few hours. RAF and Combat Force personnel were deployed to control the situation.

A police station in Domjur was allegedly attacked by the protesters while several vehicles were destroyed after police tried to stop them from agitating. Sources said 12 police personnel were injured in the attack. Police have imposed section 144 of the CrPC in several areas in the Howrah district.

Similar protests were also reported in Panchla. The BJP claimed that two of its party offices were burnt down by protesters in Panchla and Uleberia areas.

In Kolkata, protesters blocked Park Circus seven-point crossing for over two hours.