Unrest giving Visva-Bharati University a bad name: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday spoke up on the ongoing students’ protest at Visva-Bharati University, saying that while the institute stands as a symbol of “pride” for the state, “some problems have cropped up, giving it a bad name”.

The CM made the remark while speaking to mediapersons after chairing a cabinet meeting at state secretariat, Nabanna, on Thursday.

Also weighing in on the prevailing campus unrest, state Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee said, “It is a matter of shame for all of us. I feel the university officials should resolve the issue through a dialogue with the students. We are hopeful that peace will return to the institution founded by Rabindranath Tagore.”

Meanwhile, reacting sharply to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeting on Thursday, “No response from the chief minister”, after asking her government to come out with a white paper on investment proposals received during the Bengal Global Business Summit last year, the minister for industries, commerce and enterprise said the governor should first ask the central government to clarify how much money it has invested in the country.

Speaking to media persons at Nabanna, Chatterjee said, “The governor should first ask the Centre how many crores they have invested in the country. They are just selling off our national assets one by one.”

Later in the day, he said, “Over the last ten years, we have created an industry-friendly environment. There are skilled workers in our state and with investment proposals worth Rs 2,000 crores, thousands of employment opportunities will be generated. The government will provide all incentives and help to boost the state’s industrial prospects.”

Dhankhar tweeted, “On Aug 25, 2020 sought from CM @MamataOfficial details of over Rs 12 LAC CRORE investments in 5 EDITIONS of BENGAL GLOBAL BUSINESS SUMMIT. No response now for over a year. Industrial climate calls for transparency & accountability. In industry WB pale shade of what it was!”

Sharing details of what transpired at the cabinet meeting, Chatterjee said the ‘Ethanol Promotion Policy’ and the ‘Data Centre Policy’ were approved. “The adoption of this policy by a number of companies in this field will encourage investment. It will result in more jobs as well as more money for the development of agriculture,” he added.

It was learnt that the first meeting of the state’s Industrial Promotion Board will be held on September 15. The Board has been formed to resolve problems that might crop up in implementing new investment proposals, without delay. The Board will be chaired by the chief minister.