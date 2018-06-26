Unofficial emergency imposed under TMC rule, says Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (Express file photo/Partha Paul) West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (Express file photo/Partha Paul)

An unofficial emergency has been imposed in the state under the rule of the Trinamool Congress, said West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday.

“The democratic rights of the common man have been snatched away. The people were not allowed to vote freely and fairly in the last panchayat elections. An unofficial emergency has been imposed in the state,” Ghosh said. He took part in a sit-in held at Esplanade to protest against the attack on BJP workers during the panchayat polls.

Ghosh also claimed that several top TMC leaders are in touch with the party leadership and are willing to join the BJP. “A lot of TMC leaders will join BJP soon,” the BJP leader said.

He added that attempts are being made to wipe out every sign of opposition in the state as they have been putting up a resistance against the misrule of TMC. “Despite such reign of terror, we have managed to win over 6000 seats in panchayat polls. Our workers who have been protesting against this misrule are being killed. But such action will not deter us from raising our voice against the ruling party,” he said.

Two BJP activists – 35-year-old Dulal Kumar and 20-year-old Trilochan Mahato – were found hanging in West Bengal’s Purulia district on June 2 and May 31 respectively.

