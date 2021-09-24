Unlike TMC, Congress failed to defeat BJP in 7 years: Abhishek Banerjee

Amid the talk of an Opposition unity against the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, TMC all-India general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday pitched for his party’s central role and hit out at the Congress for its failure to defeat the saffron party in the last seven years.

He alleged that the Murshidabad Congress and BJP were working together to defeat the TMC in the September 30 Samserganj and Jangipur Assembly polls.

“A block president of the Murshidabad Congress told me that he wanted to fight against the BJP. He knows that Adhir (Chowdhury, state Congress president) is hand in glove with the BJP. There is a tacit understanding between the BJP and Congress here. Can you see the Congress on the ground? Can their MPs be seen? The Congress cannot defeat the BJP. In the last seven years, the Congress could not defeat the BJP. It is the TMC which is only defeating the BJP. There is a difference. The Congress is getting defeated by the BJP but we are defeating it,” Banerjee said while addressing a rally at Samserganj for the party candidate.

In Jangipur, former five-time Congress MLA from Farakka Moinul Haque joined the TMC in Banerjee’s presence. The former All-Indina Congress Committee member had quit the party a few days ago. Banerjee claimed that a large number of BJP MPs and MLAs wanted to switch to the TMC. “We have kept our doors shut respecting the sentiment of the people. The day we open our gates, the BJP will cease to exist within three months,” he said.

“It is my goal to throw the BJP out of India in the next three years. I will go to every state ruled by the BJP and contest against it. We will dethrone the BJP from every state where they are in power,” said the Diamond Harbour MP.

Unfazed by recent attacks on TMC workers in the BJP-ruled Tripura, Banerjee said his party would defeat the Biplab Kumar Deb government in the next Assembly polls.

“Khela (game) has started in Assam and Tripura. Now (Tripura Chief Minister) Biplab Deb is scared to see the TMC gain foothold in his state. He has imposed Section 144 of CrPC so that I cannot go to Tripura. Why are you afraid to see me? How long will you keep Section 144 in Tripura? The TMC will win Tripura,” said Banerjee.

Reacting to Banerjee allegations, state Congress president and MP Adhir Chowdhury asked the TMC to do some “soul-searching”.

“The nephew did not say who was responsible for bringing the BJP into West Bengal. The nephew did not talk about TMC’s association with the BJP when they had supported the Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government at the Centre. Instead of targeting the Congress, they should look into the mirror and do some soul-searching,” he said.