Unlike PM, we do not seek votes in Army’s name: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she would never seek votes in the name of armed forces and expressed her solidarity with the military veterans who had written to President Ram Nath Kovind, expressing outrage over “use of the armed forces for political purposes”.

Addressing an election rally in Kurseong, Mamata said, “I feel proud of the Gorkha Regiment. We are proud of our armed forces. Unlike Modi, we do not seek votes in the name of armed forces. We must not defame the Army. Amit Shah and Modi will come and go. Our armed forces are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country.”

Mamata said there should be a memorial in the North Bengal hills to honour the Gorkha regiment of the Indian armed force.

“After the elections, once the model code of conduct is over, we will hold discussions to seek solutions to safeguard and respect the Gorkha identity. We feel a memorial should be set up in the Hills to honour the Gorkha Regiment. We also express solidarity with those who have written to the President on the armed forces being used for political agenda,” she said.

As per reports, eight former service chiefs and 148 other military veterans, in their letter to Kovind, have said it was a “matter of considerable concern and disquiet among both the serving and the retired personnel that the armed forces are being used to pursue political agenda”.

Sharing development plans for Kurseong, the West Bengal CM said her government will set up a university and a tourist lodge in the city.

“We declared a new district in Kalimpong, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people. We will set up a university and a tourist lodge here,” Mamata said.