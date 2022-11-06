scorecardresearch
United in protest: Joint rally, sit-in in Kolkata over school jobs scam

A large number of TET, SSC and SLST-qualified candidates have been staging protests in Esplanade area for a long time, while the protest by the SSC candidates entered its 600th day on Friday.

TET, SSC and SLST-qualified candidates at the rally in Kolkata on Saturday. Partha Paul

Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), School Service Commission (SSC) and State Level Selection Test (SLST)-qualified candidates on Saturday came together and staged a protest against the state government, demanding teaching jobs.

On Saturday, the joint protest rally was taken from Subodh Mullick Square to Esplanade area. The protesting candidates wanted to submit a deputation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but police stopped them in Esplanade area. Following this, they staged a sit-in at Y-Channel near Dorina Crossing.

Later, a five-member delegation of the protesting candidates submitted their deputation to the police.

“We have been waiting for a very long time to get our legitimate jobs, but the massive scam in the recruitment process has jeopardised our lives. We want the state government to provide us with teaching jobs immediately,” said one of the candidates.

The Left Front and the Congress had on Friday reached out to the protesting SSC-qualified candidates expressing solidarity with their agitation that entered its 600th day on Friday, while a Congress delegation led by leaders Koustab Bagchi and Ashutosh Chatterjee visited the protesting candidates in Esplanade area.
The Left Front took out a rally in the city, demanding the state government resolve the candidates’ issues.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 04:30:10 am
