Union minister Shantanu Thakur flags ‘violence against minorities’ in Bangladesh

Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Port, Waterways and Shipping, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the “plight of religious minorities during Durga Puja in Bangladesh”.

Thakur, a BJP MP from Bongaon, is also a scion of the Matua community, which comprises Scheduled Caste people tracing their roots in Bangladesh.

“I would like to draw your kind attention with sorrow and grief towards some temples being vandalised during Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh. The fanatic elements are habituated in targeting the minority in Bangladesh. On this auspicious Durga Puja celebrations, unidentified people from majority… more than 500…attacked and vandalised several Durga Puja pandals and temples and four people were killed,” the letter dated October 14 read.

“Social media platforms were used to further instigate communal tension to upset the Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh. Minority people are made soft targets and are being attacked by fanatic elements destroying their idols and their religious or moral beliefs. It is also believed that there is a consistent pattern of gross violations of the right to freedom of religion that include violations of the right to life, personal integrity and liberty of worship in Bangladesh,” the letter added.

“Kindly look into the matter and take necessary steps to safeguard the right of the minority communities in Bangladesh,” Thakur said in the letter.

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumder tweeted on October 14, “The attacks on Hindus and vandalism of Durga Mata idols by extremists in Bangladesh is unfortunate and disturbing. I request Bangladesh government to take necessary steps and protect minority Hindus living there & punish the culprits.”