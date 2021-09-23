Union minister joins campaign: Hardeep Singh Puri goes door to door, claims ‘huge support’ for BJP

Even as the top lieutenants in the ruling Trinamool Congress are campaigning for their chief Mamata Banerjee ahead of the Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll, Union Housing and Petroleum Minister, and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri held a door-to-door campaign on Wednesday for party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal.

Speaking to reporters after canvassing for the BJP nominee, he claimed that there is huge support for Tibrewal from the Bhabanipur voters. He also paid a visit to a local gurdwara and offered his prayers.

“In my conversations with residents of Ram Mohan Dutta Road in the Ray Street area of Bhabanipur, shared their issues & concerns. But there is clear support for the BJP candidate Smt. Priyanka Tibrewal,” the former diplomat said in a tweet.

Puri also visited the ancestral homes of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, both located in the Bhabanipur area, to pay homage to them. “Visited the ancestral home of staunch nationalist & firm believer in India’s unity & development, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Ji & joined @BJP4Bengal karyakartas in paying homage to the memory of one of the founders of Bhartiya Jan Sangh. His vision & ideals continue to inspire us,” he said in another tweet.