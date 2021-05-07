Union minister convoy attacked as Bengal post-poll violence continues

The convoy of V Muraleedharan, MoS, Ministry of External Affairs, was attacked and his vehicle ransacked while he was visiting West Midnapore district to meet BJP workers, who had allegedly come under attack by supporters of the ruling the Trinamool Congress. Armed with sticks, the attackers pelted his car with bricks and stones.

Even as the Union minister escaped unhurt in West Midnapore, a four-member team of the Union Home ministry arrived in West Bengal and held meetings with the DGP and chief secretary.

Sporadic incidents of violence continued, including one in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata which left Trinamool leader Udayan Guha with a broken left hand.

Reacting to the attack on the Union minister’s vehicle, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “While political gatherings are prohibited in the state due to the Covid 19 situation, some central ministers are coming here. They are going to villages, provoking people. They are trying to foment riots. I will request them not to disturb peace by fanning communal tensions. This is happening in places where the BJP has won.” She also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for families of those killed in post-poll violence.