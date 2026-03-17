Unhappy with choice of Alipurduar candidate, BJP workers vandalise party office, claim he’s close to TMC

The BJP released a list of 144 candidates within 24 hours of the election dates announcement on Sunday. (File photo)

Hours after the BJP announced its first list of 144 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections on Monday, party workers unhappy with some choices publicly expressed their anger.

In Alipurduar, where the BJP named Paritosh Das as the candidate, a section of workers vandalised a local party office on Monday night. They also protested by burning a tyre on the road, alleging that Das was close to the ruling Trinamool Congress and had no link with the BJP.

“Ask Das who the local BJP leaders are here. He does not even know any of the names,” one of the protesting BJP workers said.