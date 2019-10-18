UNESCO to include Puja in heritage list, take part in Carnival next year: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the UNESCO will join her government’s Durga Puja Carnival event next year.

After handing over Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman awards for 2019 to various clubs, Banerjee at a function at Nabanna Sabhaghar said, “UNESCO will join our Durga Puja Carnival next year. It is going to enlist Durga Puja in its ‘List of Intangible Heritage’. I will be the happiest person when the whole world will say that Durga Puja is the greatest festival of Bengal. There are carnivals held in other places across the world. But over the last four years, the Durga Puja Carnival we have been organising has caught the world’s attention.”

The CM also said she did not support negative criticism. “I support constructive criticism, not negative, destructive criticism. I always stand by the motto: Think Positive, Be Positive. Those who think positive, go ahead in life and achieve a lot,” she said.

Asserting that she wants to see more Bengalis achieving great things in their lives, Banerjee said, “When some people start speaking negatively of the people and culture of Bengal, I feel sad. Bengalis are spread all over the world and many are famous in their respective fields. I want to see more and more Bengalis achieving success in all corners of the globe.”